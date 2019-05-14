"The four things I learnt after watching the wildest season of the US Bachelor."

I am not sure I should admit this on a public platform, but I have been experiencing Bachelor withdrawals lately.

Between The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and of course the Paradise edition, the franchise has felt like a permanent fixture in our prime-time viewing lineup for the past 5340 years.

But we’re currently in the midst of a reprieve.

And instead of using this precious time to regroup, and focus on shows that don’t involve questionable dating tactics, I found myself getting my fix from the American version of the popular show, and oh my soul.

We are so very, very tame.

Watch the trailer from the latest season of the American Bachelor. Post continues after video.

Here are four takeaways I had from season 23 of The Bachelor US.

1. What the heck is a fantasy suite, and why don’t we get them?

On the US version they have sex. And not in a secret it ‘may or may not have happened’ kind of way like they allude to on the Australian series.

They have a room.

We know it’s happening.

We (the viewers and the cameras) sit outside and wait… so we can watch the Bachelor and his chosen sex partner have that all important post-coital convo.

I am shook.

Why are we so prudish about this in Australia? Surely we can have a fantasy suite too?

Osher, pls explain?

2. We see so much of their Bachelor and how he’s thinking/feeling/reacting.

Season 23 features Colton Underwood as the Bachelor.

US media has labelled his as the best and most dramatic season ever, so maybe I am just watching the crème de la crème.

However, what I’ve noticed is that Underwood, 26, actually tells the camera his genuine feelings towards the women. In our version, we get an inkling, but the Bachelor’s feelings are often kept somewhat in the dark until the final episode.