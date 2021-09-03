Brooke's plane tattoo, plus everything else that has happened since The Bachelor finale.

Well, that was a bloody rollercoaster.

After a bunch of dramatic cocktail parties, some bumper double episodes, and far too much PDA, Jimmy Nicholson's season of The Bachelor finally came to an end on Thursday night.

In the final moments of the episode, the producers left us well and truly on the edge of our seats with some Oscar-worthy editing.

But in the end, Jimmy chose Holly Kingston as his final match, saying goodbye to runner-up Brooke Cleal, who was visibly blindsided by the decision.

But as we all know, it’s often after the finale wraps up that the real drama starts to come out.

Now that Jimmy and the contestants can openly talk about their experience, here's everything that has happened since The Bachelor finale aired.

Jimmy and Holly confirm their relationship.

In the hours after the finale aired, Jimmy and Holly confirmed they were still together, sharing photos with loved-up captions on Instagram.

"It feels so ridiculously good to share with you all that I’ve met my soulmate. It was a rocky road to get there, but I’d do it 10 times over for this guy right here," Holly wrote.