Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Errr… there’s a fairly compelling theory Megan Marx and Jake Ellis aren’t actually broken up.



In bachie news, the people of the Gold Coast have been sleuthing and it kind of seems like Megan Marx and Jake Ellis are actually still together, despite announcing their breakup last month.

Here’s what we know.

According to the Courier Mail the couple were spotted leaving a Comedy All Stars event on the Gold Coast last week holding hands.

The pair apparently stood separately all night, but as they left the venue they held hands and jumped into the SAME CAB.

Interesting.

It does make sense though, especially when you revisit Jake’s breakup announcement on Instagram.

“Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I’m feeling right now,” he wrote.

“No matter what you believe, our relationship was as real and beautiful as they come, I love her wholeheartedly.”

He added that he hopes the couple will soon “rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever”.

“I will always hold that hope.”

This kind of seems like… a love letter?

There’s something fishy in paradise.

2. Rob Irwin threw his sister under the bus by sharing the one item from the US she can’t live without.