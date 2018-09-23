Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Errr… there’s a fairly compelling theory Megan Marx and Jake Ellis aren’t actually broken up.
In bachie news, the people of the Gold Coast have been sleuthing and it kind of seems like Megan Marx and Jake Ellis are actually still together, despite announcing their breakup last month.
Here’s what we know.
According to the Courier Mail the couple were spotted leaving a Comedy All Stars event on the Gold Coast last week holding hands.
The pair apparently stood separately all night, but as they left the venue they held hands and jumped into the SAME CAB.
Interesting.
It does make sense though, especially when you revisit Jake’s breakup announcement on Instagram.
“Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I’m feeling right now,” he wrote.
“No matter what you believe, our relationship was as real and beautiful as they come, I love her wholeheartedly.”
He added that he hopes the couple will soon “rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever”.
“I will always hold that hope.”
This kind of seems like… a love letter?
There’s something fishy in paradise.
Top Comments
"Well, we guess Eleven has spoken so we all better shut up about it."
Wrong. "Eleven" or Millie, as she is most likely called when not appearing on her fictional television show, does not have the judgment or life experience to understand that Drake's interactions with her are inappropriate. She has been thrust into an adult world but that doesn't mean she's an adult - she is still a child.
Would you be taking the child's word for it if Drake and Millie weren't famous people? I'm guessing you would be hauling Drake over the coals, which is exactly what you should be doing now.
Yes, the 14 year old child who is being groomed will rarely identify the fact they are being groomed. This article made me sick to the stomach to think that the editorial team think this is something that should be shrugged off or laughed at.
I'd challenge Mamamia to ask its readers who are parents how many of them would be cool with their 14 year old daughter being befriended and contacted by text by a 31 year old unrelated man. I'll wager you'll find none of them would knowingly allow that to happen.
Yes, exactly. That's why grooming works - because the kid is too naive to realise what's happening.
Yeah, but hahaha LOL Eleven told us all to back off! So we better do what she told us to! The insightful 14 year old has it all figured out and totally under control!
"Some people said it was "grooming behaviour" calling him a "predator" which we think was... a bit excessive."
Really? Really?? You think it's "a bit excessive" to think it's a hallmark of predatory behaviour when a 31 year old man carries on a "friendship" and texts "I miss you more" to a 14 year old child? And why are we deferring to the child's judgement in this case?
Look up what happened to Aaliyah and her so-called "mentor" R Kelly. Think it was "a bit excessive" to think that was inappropriate too? For a feminist website, I'm surprised and dismayed at your attitude towards this issue.