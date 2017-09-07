BACH FLUFF: Everyone has Elora's name wrong and we would like to set the record straight.

Following Elora’s (low-key heartbreaking) elimination on Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelor, I did what every bored/lonely/inquisitive person does when their stories have finished.

I did a deep dive of Elora’s post-exit interviews, where she expressed how she really felt, opened up about whether she was angry at Matty, and ruthlessly told of who she hated in the house, etc.

In all honesty, I’d read something earlier in the day about how she had a meltdown when she was eliminated, and filmed a Snapchat video of her burning all her Bachelor memorabilia. And yes, it was important that this information be followed up.

But as I read about how she felt “disrespected” when Matty skipped the cocktail party, and thought the game with the boxes was “atrocious,” I noticed something.

A number of publications were claiming Elora‘s name is Elora Tahiti.

‘Wait,’ I thought. ‘I’m pretty sure she’s from Tahiti, but that doesn’t mean her last name is Tahiti’.