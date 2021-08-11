Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: A heated confrontation leads to one woman walking from the mansion.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on the women discussing who hasn't had a single date yet.

Jimothy arrives on a motorbike because there's no form of transportation this young man can't operate.

Jimothy tells the women about how he bought "Tiffany the motorcycle" five years ago and gave her a complete makeover.

They ooooh and aaaahhh because it's better for their future influencer careers if they look... interested.

Jimothy's sister and cousin turn up to do some grillin' of the rest of the women while Jimothy takes Lily for a single date.

They have a quick surf and a pash in the ocean, while Osher watches from the shore.

"WE GOT A WHOLE HOUR TO FILL HERE."

Later they sit on a feelings couch and talk about their feelings and kiss and Jimothy gives her a rose.

THIS IS ALL NICE AND STUFF BUT THERE BE GOSSIP BACK AT THE MANSION.

via GIPHY

The sister and the cousin and the potential wives have gathered for a "family dinner". There's an "honesty box" which always means... drama, and also... gossip.