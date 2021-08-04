Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: The world's most confusing friendship.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on the women discussing that time one of them called another a... kent.

It's sad for them because two years ago a contestant called the Bachelor a dogkent and now we have kind of high expectations for our kent-based drama.

One woman says she just wants to forget about the drama and get a bit of Vitamin Jimothy into her. Good for her!

Osher arrives with a single date card and each and every woman thinks it's going to be for her. Even my good friend Sierah.

But of course it's for Stephanie because... drama and also... gossip.

Jimothy has decided to take Stephanie for a ride in a... flight stimulator... to see whether they're a good team in the... cockpit.

Honestly, it's... exhausting.

They sit in the pretend plane and say things like "thrust leaver" and "going down" and it's all very exciting for Osher who's definitely hiding in the backseat.

"No guys, they're in the cockpit hehehehehe."