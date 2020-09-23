So, apparently they had to film TWO different endings of The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. So, apparently they had to film TWO different endings of The Bachelor.

We're just one night away from finding out who Locky picks on The Bachelor, but it seems the finale might look a little different this year.

According to The Wash, the show had to film two very different endings this season. Yep, two.

An inside source told the publication that one ending was filmed where Bella won and another where Irena won to make sure no one on set spoiled the outcome. But considering we've pretty much known Irena wins this whole time, we're not sure how effective that may have been. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"Producers wanted to really change it up this year and confuse viewers and keep the suspense. Also make sure no one on set would leak the ending," the source claimed.

"Locky was also told to look confused and to have a bit of an emotional moment for the cameras like he couldn’t make up his mind, this was all planned."

While this is all just rumours, one of the early Bachelor promo videos did show Locky torn between two women at the finale.

"I'm in love with both of them," Locky dramatically tells the camera.

It looks like we'll just have to wait and see what happens when The Bachelor continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss Lauren Conrad's comments about leaving The Hills. Post continues below.

2. Did Kim Kardashian just confirm that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians might be ending, but the drama certainly isn't.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a very telling photo of herself and her sister Khloe Kardashian with her ex Tristan Thompson on Instagram.