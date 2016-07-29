Australia just fell in love with The Bachelor's Olena and it's not hard to see why.

Sorry Richie, but the girls of the Bachelor mansion (and the rest of Australia) have a new crush, and it’s not you.

I’ll give you a clue: it starts with “O” and ends with “lena please give us a chance, our hair is better, our perfume is nicer and we could definitely break into an infinity pool.”

Last night, we saw the first of Richie's dates and it was the SURPRISE single date (which included a sexy motorbike ride with an overdose of leather) that had Australia talking.

Yep, Richie attempted to woo the mysterious Olena, and now we're all in love.

The girl - who says she "attacks with the eyes" to win a man's heart - is drop dead gorgeous.

We wanted to poke fun of her - we did - but we can't. She's too damn good.

While she enjoyed a romantic picnic with Richie, before being given a personal tour of his Bach Pad and having a quick dip in his Bach Pool (not a euphamism, we swear) all we could think was: "OMG, could that girl be any more beautiful?"

And we weren't alone.