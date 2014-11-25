This is the age you're most likely to cheat.

There is an certain age where people start to do crazy things. Things like cheating on their partners.

Well, there are several ‘certain ages’ but they all have one thing in common.

They’re all birthdays ending in nine. It seems turning 19, 29, 39… really, any age right before a round number causes people to display dramatic, destructive behaviours.

Which is frightening for me, because yesterday I turned 29.

Famous people who have acheieved great things at 19, 29, 39, and 49

Julia Gillard

Cathy Freeman

SandraBullock Image: Getty Image Sandra Bullock told Vogue, "I am exactly where I want to be now. You can't go backward. I'm not going backward. I'm grateful that I'm here, blessed to have what I have."

Jon Hamm

Jaremy Renner

Carole King

I didn’t really consider it to be a particularly significant birthday. But it seems I was wrong.

Age Isn’t Something to be scared of. It’s a privilege

Proceedings of The National Academy of Sciences has published an article which indicates that just before people enter a new decade, they start reflecting deeply and questioning whether their lives hold appropriate meaning. If they don’t perceive their stage of life to be suitable, the potential for damaging, life changing behaviours is escalated.

“Years 30, 40, 50, they’re psychologically consequential… They seem big, they seem looming and they seem more important to us than the others. They make us step back and think about how things have been going up until then and how we want them to go moving forward.” Hal Hershfield, a research psychologist at UCLA, who co-authored the paper, told the Washington Post.