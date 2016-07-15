Your complete guide to the 2016 Emmy nominees.

We love ourselves a good awards show, and there’s nothing quite like the celebration of binge-watching TV that is the Emmy Awards.

This morning, the nominations for the 2016 ceremony were revealed, and while there were some much deserved nods (we’re looking at you, Game of Thrones, with your 23 nominations), there were some glaring omissions.

Like, Orange Is The New Black, which received a nomination for Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series but nothing for, oh I don’t know, THE REST OF ITS AWESOMENESS.

Understandably, fans (and even those who work on the show) were NOT happy when they found out that the Netflix Original Series had been snubbed.

Daaaaamn. Orange Is the New Black is completely shut out of the Emmys this year… #OITNB pic.twitter.com/5LoTLEaTqL — Leanne Aguilera (@leanneaguilera) July 14, 2016