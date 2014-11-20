Think 'low fat' options are healthy? This will make you think twice.

Image: Thinkstock

For years now, we’ve been told a low-fat diet is the best way to keep our bodies and minds healthy.

Supermarket shelves around the country practically groaning under the weight of reduced-fat versions of popular foods and beverages – yoghurt, museli bars, cereal, fruit juice, packaged snacks, sports drinks… the list goes on.

We’ve been conditioned to believe these products are better for us than their full fat iterations, and so happily toss them in our grocery trolleys and lunchboxes.

Speaking of snacks, this is what 200 calories of your favourite foods looks like. Warning: it’s heartbreaking…

This is what 200 calories of your favourite food looks like

Blueberry Muffin

Lettuce

Bagel

Avocado

Cheddar Cheese

Peach

Chocolate Donut

Apple Pie

Bananas

Mayonnaise

Mini Eggs

Pancakes

Peanut Butter

But get this.

If you look closely at their labels, these foods often contain high levels of sugar, added to compensate for taste or texture. So even if you’re consciously avoiding sugar-filled sweets like chocolate, ice cream and soft drinks, you might be getting just as much of it in your so-called ‘healthy’ snacks.

Now, a soon-to-be-released Australian documentary has investigated just how much damage this hidden sugar is doing to our physical and mental wellbeing.

In a similar style to Morgan Spurlock's McDonalds experiment Super Size Me, That Sugar Film follows local actor/filmmaker Damon Gameau over a 60-day period as he undertakes a strict diet of 'healthy' low fat items with high sugar levels.

After just three weeks on the regimen, which saw him taking in 40 teaspoons of sugar every day, Damon - who had cut sugar completely out of his diet three years before filming commenced - noticed some frankly terrifying effects on his health.

Something you thought was healthy contains 9 teaspoons of sugar

Physically, the father-to-be gained 10cm of visceral fat around his waist. Damon's doctor observed the beginnings of fatty liver disease - the fastest onset he'd ever seen - and a high risk of impending obesity.