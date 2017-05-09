"Seven things I need to thank my mum for this Mother's Day."

Every Mother’s Day I find myself in the same struggle. How can I possibly find a gift that is big enough to say thank you for ALL of the things my mum has done for me (and put up with)? From my secret belly button piercing adventures to my hair dye dramas, you’ve had a lot to deal with from your not-always-angelic daughter. So, this year I’ve decided to tell my mum all of the things I need to say thank you for.

1. Thank you for keeping me alive.

The older I get and the more I see friends around me falling pregnant and having babies, I realise how incredibly hard it must have been to keep me, well, breathing. I know by the time you got to me you’d had a lot of practise, being the youngest of three girls, but I’m still sure it wasn’t an easy feat. And we won’t talk about that time eldest sister tried to cover baby-me’s face with a pillow to stop me from crying…

2. Thank you for not killing me when I chopped my fringe off.

It might have been a long time ago, 23 years in fact, but I don't think you'll be forgetting the time I chopped my fringe off right from the root with plastic scissors a few days before I was supposed to be a flower girl. What can I say, I was up for a change and my timing was impeccable. While you were furious, you gritted your teeth and marched me straight to Price Attack to get it fixed. Come wedding day, the guests were none the wiser thanks to you.