Should I Watch It? 'Thank God You’re Here' is back, and it has big shoes to fill.

Thank God You're Here is back on Australian TV screens, and thank God!

The show became a phenomenon upon its premiere in 2006, running for five hugely successful seasons until 2009.

The comedy series was at its chaotic best when the likes of Hamish Blake, Josh Lawson, Julia Zemiro and Angus Sampson would bless the blue door with their presence, typically taking over the scene and leaving the rest of the improv cast shellshocked.

TGYH became a training ground for some of Australia's most promising comedic talent, helping to kick-start the careers of the likes of Rebel Wilson and Ed Kavalee.

The original series was hosted by Shane Bourne, but the reboot will see Celia Pacquola take the reins.

“I’m so excited Thank God You’re Here is coming back, and I’m thrilled to host because that means I’ll be in the best position to watch it,” Pacquola said ahead of its debut.

“I can’t wait to send comedians through the big blue door and not have to go through it myself.”

Watch the teaser for Thank God You're Here. Post continues after video.



Video via Network 10.

The first episode premiered on Wednesday night, hosting celebrity guests Urzila Carlson, Aaron Chen, Julia Zemiro and Mark Bonanno, who competed for the praise of Kath & Kim's Glenn Robbins as guest judge – and it was everything we hoped for and more.

What is Thank God You're Here about?

The comedy series' premise is simple: each episode, four comedians have to step behind the show’s famous blue door. And what awaits? Practically anything! The comedian has to adapt to the scene, respond to the improv team's bizarre lines of questioning, and react to the chaos that awaits.