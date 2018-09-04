Adult son gets a free holiday to Thailand. Complains his mum didn't buy lunch.

You’d think if your parents bought you and your siblings the flights and accommodation for a trip to Thailand the least you could do is pay for lunch, right?

Well, not according to one Perth man (yes, we’re talking about a fully grown adult here) who called his mum “stingy” for asking him to pay a tiny portion of his own way.

His mum shared the 22-year-old’s response to being asked to pay for his own lunches while away in the Perth Mums Group on Facebook.

The mum, whose post was republished by News.com.au, explained to fellow parents that she had organised a family holiday for herself, her husband and their six children, who range in age from 16 to 27 years old.

She and her husband not only paid for the kids’ flights, accommodation (with buffet breakfast included), travel insurance, airport transfers, and a trip to the Phi Phi islands – but also offered to pay for dinner each night.