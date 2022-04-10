Lizelle had a 'self-induced abortion'. Now under Texan law, she is facing a murder charge.

This post deals with sexual abuse and miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Lizelle Herrera, a 26-year-old living in Texas, allegedly performed a "self-induced abortion".

And for that act - an act many would argue is a woman's reproductive right to choose to do - Herrera has now been charged with murder.

According to a Starr County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Herrera was arrested and charged this week once they discovered she had "intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion".

Herrera remains in the custody of the Starr County Sheriff's Office on a bond worth US$500,000.

The case has been condemned across the US, but also internationally too.

Protests have taken place, with several reproductive rights advocates calling for Herrera's release from custody and for her charges to be dropped in the name of women's autonomy.

Abortion-rights group Frontera Fund said in a statement: "We don't yet know all the details surrounding this tragic event. What we do know is that criminalising pregnant people's choices or pregnancy outcomes, which the state of Texas has done, takes away people's autonomy over their own bodies, and leaves them with no safe options when they choose not to become a parent."

The executive director of the Texas Equal Access Fund, said in a statement to USA TODAY: "No one should be punished for pregnancy outcomes, especially in a state that has made abortion access impossible to obtain. These laws and harsh restrictions are meant to ensure that Black and Brown bodies continue to be controlled by misogynistic, racist and classist systems of oppression."

As the Texas Equal Access Fund highlighted, it is these people from marginalised communities that will ultimately experience the greatest effect from the laws.