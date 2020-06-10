At 11 years old, Terry Jo's family were murdered on a boat. She was left to die at sea.

"Help, Daddy, help!"

Her brother Brian was heard screaming. Paralysed with fear, Terry Jo stayed in her bed for a few minutes before leaving her room to see what had happened.

That's when she saw them. Her mother and brother were lying dead in a pool of blood.

She then noticed Harvey walking towards her. "What happened?" she asked her father's friend.

He didn't explain. Instead, he slapped her in the face and told her to do down below the deck.

And so she did. Confused and afraid she waited below deck until she noticed the water level had begun to rise. She ran above the deck and asked Harvey if the boat was sinking.

"Yes" was all he replied.

He then asked if she had seen if the dinghy had broken loose from the boat. When she said that she had seen it, Harvey jumped into the ocean looking for the dinghy, leaving Terry Jo to go down with the boat.

At this point, Harvey had already stabbed the rest of Terry Jo's family and drowned his wife, dragging her body onto the dingy with him.

With the ship going down, Terry Jo remembered the single life raft that was aboard the yacht. She hoisted it into the water and took off from the yacht.

At the time, Terry Jo still couldn't comprehend what had happened. "I was old enough to understand that my family had been taken from me but not old enough to process why Captain Julian Harvey would kill them and leave me in the middle of the ocean to drown," she told 48 Hours.

Harvey's dinghy was later found by the freighter the 'Gulf Lion' and brought to a Coast Guard in America. He lied and told the Coast Guard the yacht had broken down when he was on the dingy.

When he later heard the news that Terry Jo had in fact survived and been found by a Greek freighter ship, he reportedly cried out, "Why that’s wonderful!"

The next day, Harvey took his own life in a motel room.

50 years after the incident, Terry Jo, now known as Tere Duperrault Fassbender, has finally found the courage to tell her story.

"I always believed I was saved for a reason but it took me 50 years to gain the strength to be able to give other people hope with my story. If just one person goes on to heal from a life tragedy, my journey will have been worth it," she said.