The following deals with disordered eating, which may be triggering for some readers.

Teresa Palmer used to have a deeply complicated relationship with her body; how it looked, how she fuelled it.

For three years between 2009 and 2012, the Hollywood actor was gripped by what she understands to be orthorexia, a type of disordered eating that involves an unhealthy obsession with healthy food.

"Everything had to be of the highest quality," the Ride Like a Girl star told Mamamia's Me After You podcast. "I wouldn't eat anything [that had been] stripped of its nutritional value. And it was exhausting, utterly exhausting, to log every calorie and be so overly conscious of the food I was putting into my body."

It came to a head, she said, largely courtesy of a single comment made by a former agent—a woman—who'd seen paparazzi pictures of her in swimwear.

"She said, 'Do you know what? You should start working out, because that's a part of your job. You need to make sure that you look really good.' And I was like, 'Oh, I thought I did look good.'

"The scary thing is that I've always been such a small person. I look back on the photos that she's talking about and I was just so little still. Yes, I wasn't perfectly sculpted, but that really set off this huge whirlwind of unhealthy obsession surrounding food."

Orthorexia isn't currently a clinically recognised eating disorder, though recent research found that 71 per cent of surveyed health professionals in Australia and New Zealand believe it ought to be.

Dr Rebecca Reynolds, a nutritionist, lecturer and researcher at UNSW, is among them. She explained that orthorexia isn't just being conscious of eating healthily, it's taking healthy eating to such an extreme that it causes significant stress or has a negative impact on the person's life.

"They may be 'plunged into gloom' by eating a piece of bread, become anxious about when their next kale, chia or quinoa hit is coming, or eat only at home where 'superfood' intake can be tightly controlled," she wrote via The Conversation.

"Such behaviours can have a significant impact on relationships with family members and friends, let alone on their mental health."