Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been sister-in-laws for 18 years. They've been fighting for 11 of them.

That was only just the beginning and Teresa would later say she believed her brother was being "taken away" from her by Melissa. She didn't visit her sister-in-law in hospital either following the birth of Melissa's son, nor did she keep a plate of cookies she was gifted for Christmas.

Things became even tenser - in real life and on the show - when Teresa called her sister-in-law a gold digger. While it couldn't be proven, Melissa later told E News the accusation "hurt" her.

"Joe and I have been married for seven years and have three kids. We went through a time where we couldn't even buy diapers. We had to sell every house we lived in ... Did I go anywhere? Would I ever? No," she said. "It hurts me that she would even put that out there, to put that in someone's head. And it doesn't even hurt me as bad as it hurts her brother."

Teresa later accused Melissa of cheating on her brother - which wasn't received very well either and caused friction between the family.

"What if Joe listened to her and came home yelling and arguing with me in front of my kids, is that what she wanted? Leave him for a richer man? Really? Come on, evidently, I have no idea what I was dealing with here, but I do think it's very clear to everyone what she is trying to do, so I'm not going to get into it that much," she wrote on Bravo TV.