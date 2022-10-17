Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been sister-in-laws for 18 years. They've been fighting for 11 of them.

After a decade of feuds, explosive arguments and bitter tension, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has said she is "done" with her sister-in-law and fellow co-star, Teresa Giudice.
The reality show personalities have had a tense relationship for years but at BravoCon 2022, Melissa told fans she and her husband, Joe Gorga, were "tired" of going back and forth with Teresa.
"I got off the roller coaster," she shared. "I don't want to be on it anymore. We'll see what happens."
However, this isn't the first time the pair have cut the cord as the beginning of their tense feud dates back to 2011 when we first met Melissa and her husband. While Teresa had been an established character on RHONJ since season one, it was her family's first official episode on the show and it was... messy.