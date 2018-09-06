To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
You guys, what. the. heck.
Last night’s Bachie was very dramatic, with Tenille running off into the (apparently very dangerous) night after a confrontation with villain Romy.
Tenille, 25, spoke to NW about what really went down – saying drama is expected of Romy as soon as the cameras turn on.
“With Romy you can almost see it coming from a mile away,” she said. “I remember just sitting at a cocktail party and you constantly feel you’re walking on eggshells around her so you’re just waiting for her to make a comment.”
The Brisbane flight attendant had previously said she would not kiss Nick on their first date, but she did because things change, she wanted to and honestly why does this even matter?
She said Romy started putting words in her mouth, claiming she’d said things about her, Nick and the other women in the house. Tenille told Romy she was misinterpreting what she had said.
“She would take what I’d say and then two seconds later she’d come back and say ‘I heard you said this or that’ and I was like ‘OMG are we doing this again? We’re going in circles’,” she told NW.
Tenille said she had only had one drink all night (which she was still holding when she first ran off) and was just “absolutely done” when she stripped off her mic and had to be persuaded back by a producer.
I have always been torn by this show (and "car crash" reality TV in general)....still am after watching it for almost two decades! (on and off). I have always watched it as comedy. Never...not even with the first US Bachelor I watched in the early 2000's have I bought into the "romance" of it all. My best friend and I were just like WTF is this show?! We soon had a group of 4 who would meet at each other's houses (taped...on VHS! if we missed it) and just piss ourselves (we even called the Bachelor "Bachie"back then, so I almost feel like we coined the phrase, ha!) One of the standing jokes was the 'short circuiting' women waiting for their rose. We had a whole 'thing' about that but I am so digressing...
Anyway fast forward 18, 17 years later and becoming reacquainted with the whole thing again since Tim Robbards (and Rosie's HILARIOUS recaps) I am finding myself watching it again. I have a close relative who was a producer on the first one here and, of course, I have watched Unreal...that is why last night I almost had a light bulb moment and thought I can't watch this show anymore. Not as feminist, not as someone who is really, REALLY worried about how much humanity's empathy, compassion and intelligence seems to be regressing...well, in the mainstream anyway. Just that producer really, really pissed me off. "Babe, babe.." as if she gave a fuck about Tenille's feelings. Something actually could have happened. Maybe there was a ditch in the darkness? Tenille could have actually hurt herself only because Rachel Goldberg was so hungry for a soundbite she couldn't turn a mike off! As for having real life 'mean girls' stay in the house just to mind fuck other contestants. It's actually going to bite those girls in the arse...because they are obviously vacuous and lack the emotional intelligence to believe that any publicity is good publicity. Just look at all the casualties from these kind of shows...half of them don't even know it yet....that they have created a kind of living hell for themselves filled with obsessive instagramming and chasing empty fame.