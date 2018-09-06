To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

You guys, what. the. heck.

Last night’s Bachie was very dramatic, with Tenille running off into the (apparently very dangerous) night after a confrontation with villain Romy.

Tenille, 25, spoke to NW about what really went down – saying drama is expected of Romy as soon as the cameras turn on.

“With Romy you can almost see it coming from a mile away,” she said. “I remember just sitting at a cocktail party and you constantly feel you’re walking on eggshells around her so you’re just waiting for her to make a comment.”

The Brisbane flight attendant had previously said she would not kiss Nick on their first date, but she did because things change, she wanted to and honestly why does this even matter?

She said Romy started putting words in her mouth, claiming she’d said things about her, Nick and the other women in the house. Tenille told Romy she was misinterpreting what she had said.

“She would take what I’d say and then two seconds later she’d come back and say ‘I heard you said this or that’ and I was like ‘OMG are we doing this again? We’re going in circles’,” she told NW.

Tenille said she had only had one drink all night (which she was still holding when she first ran off) and was just “absolutely done” when she stripped off her mic and had to be persuaded back by a producer.