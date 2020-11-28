In the 1990s, Tempany Deckert played Selina on Home and Away. This is her life now.

If you were watching Home and Away in the '90s, you'll absolutely remember the character Selina Cook.

The teenager with attitude, played by Tempany Deckert, was introduced to Summer Bay in 1994 after developing a crush on her teacher Luke Cunningham. The character soon became a fan favourite, earning Deckert a Logie nomination two years later.

Watch Tempany Deckert playing Selina Cook.



Video via Channel Seven.

It was a role that she's still thankful for today.

"Just to get to act every day on a show with so many amazing actors and a great crew was incredible," Deckert told The Morning Show earlier this year.

"It really set me up for the life of an artist. Whether I am writing or acting, I have that all set in place and it is a lovely feeling to have."

After exiting the show in 1998, Deckert went on to appear in a handful of other acting gigs, including one episode of All Saints and TV movies, First Daughter and The Secret Life of Us.

In 2002, she appeared in her first feature film, New Skin, alongside Anthony Hayes and Jessica Napier.

For many years now, Deckert has been living in Los Angeles, California.