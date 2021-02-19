Should I Watch It? The twist-filled gripping psychological thriller, Tell Me Your Secrets.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

Tell Me Your Secrets is the kind of series that you'll be thinking about for days afterwards.

The psychological thriller series, which drops on Amazon Prime on February 19, follows a trio of complex characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past.

There's Emma Hall (Lily Rabe), the former girlfriend of a serial killer who is trying to make a new life for herself, John Tyler (Hamish Linklater), a paroled serial predator desperate for redemption, and Mary Barlow (Amy Brenneman), a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter.

Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime's Tell Me Your Secrets below. Post continues after video.



Video via Amazon Prime.

Created and written by Harriet Warner, the 10-episode drama series, which chronicles the journey of all three characters as their stories slowly intertwine, is mysterious and deeply addictive.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Tell Me Your Secrets kicks off when Karen Miller (Lily Rabe) is released from prison.

Karen was convicted of covering up for her serial killer boyfriend's crimes. Kit Parker, played by Australian actor Xavier Samuel, was convicted of brutally murdering at least nine young women. But despite giving evidence against Kit in court, Karen only remembers her former boyfriend as the kind tattoo artist who surprised her with a kitten on her birthday.

Following her release, Karen is released into witness protection under a new name – Emma Hall.

Due to the nature of her boyfriend's crimes, Emma's protection officer, Pete Guillory (Enrique Murciano), warns her to never involve herself with young women.

But just hours after her arrival in her new home of Louisiana, Emma violently defends a young girl against her tormenters in the bathroom of a local diner.