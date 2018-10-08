Former NRL football player Alex McKinnon and wife Teigan McKinnon have welcomed their first child.

Teigan, 24, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

“When 2 became 3,” the teacher captioned the sweet image of the couple’s baby girl.

When 2 became 3. Harriet Anne Mckinnon. 7-10-18 A post shared by Teigan Mckinnon (@teiganmckinnon) on Oct 7, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in March of this year, have named their baby Harriet Anne McKinnon.

Teigan shared photos of her experience (and her baby bump) on social media throughout her pregnancy. The new mum was 40 weeks pregnant when she went into labour.

In October, 2017, the couple was married in front of family and friends in a Hunter Valley NSW wedding.