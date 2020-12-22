TEGAN NATOLI: As a twin parent, some of my decisions make people...uncomfortable.

Since (literally) bursting onto the multiple parenting scene three years ago, I can confidently confirm that everything I said I would or would not do… I did the absolute opposite.

The thing about twin parenting etiquette is you don’t actually know what you’ll do, until you do it.

What is normal? What is socially acceptable twin parenting? Why do my some of my decisions make people feel uncomfortable? Why do I feel that I have to justify them? And I often wonder… why do people even care?

It turns out everyone is a twinspert! Even those who’ve never had twins!

And just like those non-multiple parents, we are all winging our way through the unknown and hoping that it all works out for the best.

So I thought I’d explore some of the moments where I found myself wondering if there was a June Dally-Watkins school for twin parenting. Is there a right or wrong? A one-size-fits-all? Surely not!

My first point will literally have the multiples parenting community divided… Because you either do, or you don't.

1. Dressing twins the same.

When I first found out I was pregnant with twins, I had this complex about them not ever feeling like they have their own identity. I imagined it would be hard enough being identical twins since they have to look the same.

So I swore I would never dress them the same. I fooled myself into buying the same outfits, but in different patterns, thinking that would suffice.

But as soon as my twins arrived it was like I caught an obsessive disease. A disease where I had to dress them exactly the same, all the time. Down to the socks on their feet, the singlets under their shirts and the headbands on their head. If I can't find one shoe, neither of them can wear that pair. It’s a thing.