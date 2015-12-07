We debunk the 6 big myths about teeth straightening.

‘Metal mouth’, ‘brace face’, ‘train tracks’… these are just some of the delightful names that come to mind when one contemplates straightening their teeth.

Who doesn’t remember that one kid in class with miniature rubber bands stretched between top and bottom braces as they struggled to eat and spat as they spoke? But once they came off — well, those kids were batting in a totally different ball game.

If you’ve made it to adulthood but maintained that crooked smile, you probably think the idea of straight teeth is a long lost dream. Because let’s face it, most sane adults would baulk at the idea of filling their mouth full of metal, regardless of the reward.

But maybe it’s time to think again, because when it comes to teeth straightening myths abound. We’ve debunked some of the most common ones here, proving things have changed drastically with the advent of The Invisalign System.

And hey, it might just be time to consider straightening things out once and for all.

Myth 1. Braces are the only way.

No doubt, braces are the most famous teeth-straightening option. Described by the Urban Dictionary as “the most horrifying thing to have in your mouth,” braces are no longer the only option when it comes to fixing crooked teeth. Thankfully.

For a similar cost, an Invisalign-trained orthodontist or dentist can use the advanced technology of the Invisalign System to predict the movement of your teeth, so you’ll have an idea of how long your treatment should take and what your teeth are expected to look like at the end of the road – before you even begin.

What’s more, because the treatment plan is virtual, your doctor can show you how your teeth are expected to look at the end of treatment before you even begin. Just remember, the Invisalign System is the tool doctors use to design a suitable treatment plan and each doctor may vary in terms of their recommendations and price. That’s why it’s a good idea to do a little research and find a doctor that best suits your needs.

Myth 2. I’ll look like a tween throughout the process.

Remember when coloured braces came out? You could look really cool by choosing your own coloured braces (watermelon theme, anyone?) instead of opting for the full metal look. But we all know now bringing fashion into braces was a stretch even then.

These days you can opt for virtually invisible aligners, so hardly anyone will even know you’re wearing them.

Made from strong, medical grade thermoplastic materials, Invisalign aligners are custom-made to fit snugly – and discreetly – over your teeth. In fact, some people even refer to them as ‘contact lenses for the teeth’. Win.