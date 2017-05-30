Tuesday’s news in 5 minutes.

1. Father collapsed by the side of the road as he learned of his three children’s deaths.

Three teenage siblings have died in a fiery collision on the Newell Highway in northern NSW with police saying the scene was “quite dramatic”.

The victims were 19-year-old Jack Pink, 17-year-old Marina Pink and 15-year-old Destiny Pink.

“Unfortunately, three people have lost their lives from the incident,” Detective Inspector David Silversides confirmed at the scene, AAP reports.

It is understood that Jack was driving alone in a Pantech removal truck filled with furniture when he collided head-on with a southbound fuel tanker on Newell Highway at approximately 6am. His two younger sisters, Marina and Destiny are believed to have been following in a car behind that also collided with the tanker moments later.

All three were killed at the scene.

The petrol tanker’s male driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Goondiwindi Hospital.

Tragically, the family’s father, Glenn, was driving ahead of his three children and learned of the accident over a two-way radio before returning to the scene to discover what happened.

Rural Fire Brigade member Garry Roberts said emergency services found Glenn collapsed by the side of the road.

“We saw a man laying in the middle of the road when we arrived but we came straight to the burning vehicles,” Roberts told The Daily Telegraph. “We learnt later it was the father of the people in the cars.”

A donations page has been created on GoFundMe to help support the family as this difficult time. As of this morning, more than $56,000 had been raised.

2. Queensland police officer slain in standoff remembered as a “fine son”, while the siege continues.

A Queensland policeman shot and killed after trying to pull over a man west of Brisbane has been remembered as a dedicated officer, family man and a “fine son” of the state’s police force.

Senior Constable Brett Forte was killed and others received minor injuries after a “wanted man” evaded police in a traffic stop in the Lockyer Valley just before 2pm on Monday.

Senior Constable Forte was a father of two who served with the Queensland Police Service for more than 15 years and was part of Toowoomba’s Tactical Crime Squad, AAP reports.

His was killed on the anniversary of the murder of another Queensland police officer, Damian Leeding who was shot trying to stop a Gold Coast robbery on May 29, 2011.

“As you would well imagine, the whole family is devastated. Both his own family, the family of his wife and their extended family,” Commissioner Stewart said.

“We’ve lost a fine son today.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk sent condolences to the slain officer’s friends and family and said members of the public should be “immensely grateful” for the work of the police force.