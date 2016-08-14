Addicted to Viagra at 13: "I just want my life back."

A teenage boy has gone public with his story of becoming addicted to Viagra at just 13 years of age.

Speaking to the Mirror, the now 15-year-old says he was taking up to six pills a night at the height of his addiction.

As the teenager explains, he first started watching porn at 12 because everyone else did at school. Before losing his virginity to his then-girlfriend, he began hanging out with a group of older boys who asked if he’d ever taken Viagra.

“I tried to pretend I knew what they were talking about. I wanted to have sex, but was really scared it would go wrong and she would laugh at me,” he told the UK newspaper.

The boys told him he’d be “bad in bed” unless he took the medication before having sex for the first time.

“About 10 minutes after I took it, it started to work. I felt a bit out of control,” he recalled.

“But the girl didn’t laugh at me and that felt good, so I told her what I’d taken. She asked how soon I could get more.”

