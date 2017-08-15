Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Girl, 16, left a ‘help me’ note in her bedroom before taking her own life.

A heartbroken mother in the UK says she had "no idea" her daughter was struggling before the 16-year-old girl took her own life in early June.

A heartbroken mother in the UK says she had “no idea” her daughter was struggling before the 16-year-old girl took her own life in early June.

Maisie Cousin-Stirk, 16, from Misterton, Nottinghamshire, died by suicide on June 19 shortly after sitting her General Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Though no suicide note was left, her mother and sister found a handwritten sign in Maisie’s bedroom shortly after the teen’s death. The note read ‘I’m fine’, but when turned upside down it read ‘help me’.

If this post brings up any issues for you, you are urged to call Lifeline on 131 114.

2. A stuntwoman has been killed on the film set of Deadpool 2.

A female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver during the filming of a stunt on a motorcycle.

A female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver during the filming of a stunt on a motorcycle.

Local media reported that the stuntwoman appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which drove off the set and through the window of a building across the street.

Police have not yet released the name of the woman or details of the accident.

3. High Court to decide on Barnaby Joyce’s future in Australian politics.