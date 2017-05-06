There's a way to talk to your daughter about sexting, without slut-shaming her.

Today’s teenagers are more likely to send a nude picture than go on a date. Scary, isn’t it?

You may have had the talk, but have you had the sext talk? Sorry to break it to you, but this one is even more difficult to navigate.

After speaking with 20,000 teen girls through her business Enlighten Education, CEO Dannielle Miller knows what your girls want to hear. And it’s not just that they’re ruining their reputations.

“We’re now being asked to navigate technology in ways that are really quite new. When we grew up as teenagers we didn’t have constant texting, we didn’t have social media, pornography was something we maybe found in the back shed or under dad’s bed and had a bit of a peek at,” the teen girl expert says.

“Now everything is 24/7, very in our faces, and during this time of experimentation any mistake we make can be recorded and come back to haunt us forever.”

Dannielle joined the This Glorious Mess podcast this week to placate a terrified Holly Wainwright who is dreading her daughter Matilda’s looming teenage years, and all the mistakes she is bound to make.

“I’m in fear because my kids aren’t at this point yet. I feel like all the messaging I get around teenagers at the moment is really negative… I just want to go live in a cave” says Holly.

And while you may be tempted to crawl into that cave alongside Holly, it’s imperative that you have these conversations with your daughter. Openly and honestly.

Because whether you like it or not, half of all sexually active teenagers are sending sexts, and a massive 70 per cent have received them.

“The reality is that young people, when they’re over the age of consent, will say that they now see this as a normal part of sexual relationships. We might not like that, but that is absolutely what they say,” says Dannielle.