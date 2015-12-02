A mother says her 15-year-old daughter took her own life because of an allergy to WiFi.

A mother says her daughter killed herself because of an allergy to WiFi.

The 15-year-old British teen was found dead in June, and an inquest into her death heard this week that her mother believed she was struggling with a reaction to WiFi technology at school.

Debra Fry said her daughter Jenny suffered from tiredness, headaches and bladder problems when she was around wireless routers.

The condition, Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome (EHS) had affected Jenny for three years, her mother said.

At home, the Wifi router had been removed, but Debra Fry said Jenny’s school hadn’t taken her illness seriously and the teenager had received detention for moving to classrooms that didn’t affect her as badly to complete her work.

“I took lots of information into school to show the head teacher, Simon Duffy, but he said there was equally the same information available claiming Wi-Fi was safe,” The Sun reports that she told the inquest.

“I also had a heated exchange with teachers telling them Jenny was allergic to Wi-Fi and that it made no sense making her take detentions in rooms that were making her ill.

“The least they could do was allow her to take them in rooms where she felt able to concentrate, but they wouldn’t listen. I fully believe Jenny did not intend to take her own life. I think she was frustrated with school,” she said.

“She would not see a doctor but was seeing a counsellor at school who was helping her. She had not made any suggestions she was thinking of suicide and I believe it was a cry for help.”

The headmaster at Jenny’s school, Simon Duffy, said the school’s WiFi equipment complied with safety regulations.

“Jenny’s safety at school was just as important as anyone else’s. Just like many other public spaces, Chipping Norton School does have Wi-Fi installed to enable use to operate effectively.