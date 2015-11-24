"The only reason I’m alive today, is because of 3 magic words..."

Christian Williams is the definition of ‘never give up.’

“In the next 10 minutes, my heart is going to beat about 950 times. I know, because I’m keeping count. Because I’m dying of heart failure. Today could be my last.”

That is how Christian Williams began his TedxYouth Talk on the weekend, before going on to tell a story of perseverance and determination that defies all logic.

“The only reason I’m alive today,” he says, “is because I learned 3 magic words- Please. Help. Me.”

You can watch Christian’s TedxYouth Talk in full here:

As a teenager, Williams was a self-confessed ‘geek’. He didn’t have many friends and he was struggling in school. “I hated my life and I didn’t think I had a pretty good future” he said. But after watching American Pie – admittedly, not a film you would expect to inspire life-changing epiphanies – Williams had an idea.

Like the cool kids in this teen movie, he wanted to play lacrosse.

So he tracked down the Australian captain, and asked for advice. What came next?

Hard work. Lots of it.

“You want to be the best in the world you have to be better than everyone else. A lot of hard work meant I got to be captain of Victoria. And I got to be captain of our Aussie team, Under 19s.”

But when he began passing out and suffering chest pains when running, or undertaking any form of exercise, Williams knew something wasn’t right. So he took himself off to the doctor.

“He was like ‘you’re either incredibly fit, or you have a serious heart problem.'” Taking his athletic ability into account, Williams hoped and believed it was the prior. But things got worse.

So he went back to the doctor, multiple doctors in fact. But over and over again he was turned away, as they believed he was on drugs. Finally, at a loss for what else to do, Williams marched himself into the Alfred Hospital and demanded answers. He got them. And they weren’t good.