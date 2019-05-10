"They're all about control": The 5 clues that you could be dating a psychopath.

His charm was deadly.

But what is it like to actually fall in love with a psychopath and have a long-term relationship with one?

David Gillespie, author of Taming Toxic People: The Science of Identifying and Dealing With Psychopaths At Work and At Home, spoke to Mamamia about the science behind psychopaths, and shared just a few clues to look out for if you ever think you might be dating one.

1. "They're all about control."

"They’re all about control, they’re all about micromanagement and they’re all about reporting," Gillespie told Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast.

"They don’t trust their partner at all. They [see their partner as] people who need to be controlled at all times. In their mind, their partner is a possession, something that is there to serve them.

"As soon as their partner stops being useful as a possession, or a source of money or power, the psychopath doesn’t need them anymore. Either, they will just walk away or they will abuse them simply because there’s no reason not to."

2. "The most accelerated relationship you've ever had."

Gillespie explains the psychopath will be very charming at first and "it will be probably the fastest, most-accelerated relationship you’ve ever had."

"They will seem absolutely perfect. Upfront, they will tell you exactly what you want to hear and they will be exactly what you want to be. They will be the best lover you’ve ever had, the most sharing person."

Gillespie further shares that they are also the most likely people to approach a woman who intimidates other men. "Psychopaths believe they are entitled to the best of everything."

3. 'They'll do their best to lock you in.'

Gillepsie shared that a psychopath will hook you in and establish a committed relationship where you can’t leave because of "shared banking accounts, shared possessions, he’s probably moved in or she’s probably moved into your home."

"You will be providing most of the possessions and resources, even though the story so far might well have been that they had all sorts of resources available. They’ll be some unfortunate event which has drained them away in some way. But to help them get back on their feet they’ll be moving in with you, using your car, you’ll be paying for dinner, etc."