In the early 1970s, Debbie Harry was lured into a taxi. The driver was Ted Bundy.

Debbie Harry claims she was once lured into a taxi by serial killer Ted Bundy in the early 1970s.

The Blondie singer, now 73, is expected to tell the full story of her near-fatal brush with the mass killer in her new autobiography, Face It, due out in October this year.

In a 1989 interview with The Sun, the legendary front woman described the encounter which took place in New York City:

“It was in the early 70s and I was trying to get across town at two or three o’clock in the morning.

“This little car kept coming around and offering me a ride.”

Harry explained how she eventually gave up and got in the car because she was unable to find a taxi.