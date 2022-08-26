"You will get ghosted." I teach young men about respect. Here's what I tell them about dating apps.

At first glance, Tinder looks like a dream to many young men.

A seemingly limitless stack of single women to sort through, with a simple swipe right for ‘yes’ or left for ‘no’.

But since Tinder burst onto the dating scene in 2012 – followed by numerous similar platforms – few men now consider them exciting or novel.

Men complain about girls being lazy with their profiles and interactions.

Misleading pictures are a common gripe, along with ghosting or cancelled plans.

Despite the complaints, there’s no shortage of young men on them.

Frequent dating app use prompts multiple questions from the young men I work with. Many are frustrated or looking for advice.

Here’s what I tell them.

Choice of dating app doesn’t define what happens.

Forget the idea that Tinder is for hook-ups, Hinge is for relationships and on Bumble women make the first ‘move’.

There’s no shortage of couples who met on Tinder and got married. Plenty of hook-ups happen from Hinge. And don’t pin your hopes on many women asking YOU out on Bumble.

Whatever direction things go is up to the people meeting, so don’t stress over which app you think does a particular thing.

Don’t half-arse your profile.

Most dudes’ profiles are so similar, some women play drinking games with them.

Man holding a fish? Drink!

Picture of a car? Drink!

“My height is X because apparently that matters.” Drink!

To stand out, you need to put effort in. Have something thoughtful or funny in your bio. Use a variety of pictures; the fewer selfies and group photos, the better.

No one can be bothered with a process of elimination to figure out who you are in group pics.

If you MUST be shirtless, make sure it has context at the beach or pool.

Women get LOTS of attention.

Men can perform many right swipes without a single match.

While women often do multiple left swipes and immediately match after an occasional yes.

There are a lot more men on dating apps than women.

Many of these men are incredibly thirsty/lazy and swipe right on everyone.

Women are often swamped, so some don’t feel the need to put a lot of effort into their profiles or give the impression aren’t trying very hard to interact.