'The 5 things I've learned from 34 weeks of teaching in lockdown.'

As far as Sydney Kindergarten teacher Jordan is concerned, if you're only 98 per cent sure you want to be a teacher, then the profession isn't for you.

You have to be 100 per cent in, and COVID only cemented that fact tenfold.

For many of us, working from home has just meant we do the same thing, but from our home office, lounge room, or bedroom.

For teachers, it's meant they've had to rewrite their job description, and as Jordan explains to Mamamia, "It's boring... because it's not the job I signed up for."

"I missed the social aspect of my job. You're with 20 kids all day long. And if you're not with your class, you're out on playground duty with a whole lot of other kids or you're in the staff room with 40 other adults.

"When I'm working at home not only is my job very different because it's not with people all day long, it's also very quiet."

Jordan comes from a long line of teachers, and becoming one herself was a "no-brainer".

Joining Teachers Health was also just a given, as it was the health fund she was raised on.

But lockdown actually made the Sydneysider stop and appreciate having the support of a healthcare service that's designed purely for her profession, as her day-to-day was completely redesigned in front of her eyes.

"It's been so good to know we have access to services that promote wellbeing [designed specifically for us]," she told Mamamia.

From mental health support, to post-pregnancy and hospital recovery, Teachers Health is the go-to support system for more than 360,000 teachers across Australia.

They started over 65 years ago, and exist for its members, not for profit. And because their profits go back to Teachers Health members, it means they focus on the important things those in the education sector (and their families) need: support and recovery before and after hospital treatment, support managing a chronic condition, access to mental health services and so much more.

While 62 per cent of teachers told a recent survey by the insurer they were feeling positive about their current health and wellbeing, almost four in ten admitted it was only "okay" or "poor", particularly in those states like NSW and Victoria which experienced lengthy COVID-19 lockdowns.

The research showed younger teachers were more likely than their older counterparts to admit to not feeling their best, and for 27-year-old Jordan, she says remote-learning has been the perfect reminder of the importance of work-life balance while she is still building her career.

"You need to switch off in your home environment," she told Mamamia.

"[In lockdown] you could work until 8pm and get a few extra things done, but that's actually cutting into my time of winding down and relaxing.

"Teaching is a job where you are never finished. There's always a million things you could be doing... I've seen what can happen when you don't have that balance."

Thankfully, Jordan was able to implement self-care strategies early on in Australia's COVID journey, to make sure she kept the stresses of her ever-changing job in check.

Relationships are probably the biggest thing she's missed.

With only her housemate to keep her company during 34 weeks of home-teaching, Jordan realised how important bouncing off other teachers was and how much she craved in-person collaboration and communication.