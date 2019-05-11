This training is making teachers numb to these issues. We mindlessly follow training with teachers too scared to openly express their concerns that this is where our education system has ended up. This isn’t normal! I fear for the fresh new teachers who have no choice but to accept this is the way it is now. As if this is the answer to everything.

I listened to a fantastic podcast the other day called Mindvalley. Specifically, the episode Billionaire Naveen Jain on How To Dream So Big You Can’t Help But Change the World. Although Naveen is not a teacher, he said something so profound that it stuck with me and is transferable to this post. He is currently spending millions of dollars trying to discover a cure for all illness. So rather than developing cures for individual diseases like cancer, dementia, diabetes etc, he has identified gut health as playing a key role in preventing these diseases in the first place. He recognised how big this dream was, unachievable most would say, but that isn’t going to stop him.

He discussed dealing with the roots of the problem rather than the symptoms of it. How true this is for teaching. Instead of dealing with the symptoms of problems (which this training does), let’s attack the roots once and for all. Why are these students behaving this way? What is the root cause of the choices they are making? Is more emotional support required? I am not claiming to know the answer because the answer is so complex but I would much rather be trained in the Department’s new initiatives to truly support these students instead of throwing them into mainstream schools and expecting already stressed and underdeveloped staff to always maintain ‘acceptable’ behaviour so they don’t get caught on film.

I came home last night even more disillusioned and beat down by the system. I messaged an old teacher friend expressing my sadness that I had spent a whole day learning these skills. Even more scary is the robot nature we, as teachers, consume this training without questioning it. This cannot be considered normal. I don’t blame teachers though. There was no way I was the only teacher feeling this way. I am sure there were others too afraid of saying something as well. But this is not normal. Not even close.

Rewind to 60 Minutes on Sunday night and the segment titled ‘Class Warfare’. Again with the war references because seriously this is how bad it’s all becoming.

One in two principals are threatened with violence in their careers by parents. It got me thinking that this MAPA training would one day be used on a parent rather than students. In what context does it get classed as self-defence because this is the rocky road we are travelling down at the moment.

60 Minutes interviewed a West Australian parent who claimed his son’s school did not appropriately support him. A direct quote from this father – the man responsible for teaching respect and morals to his son- “Violence-that’s where nobody wants to come to that but some people get that annoyed that’s what’s gonna be the next step isn’t it? If nobody’s gonna listen to you what’s gonna happen, you’re gonna start getting grumpy and what happens when you get grumpy?”

Seriously! What chance do teachers have getting respect from this student if he is being fed this aggression every day? You are the adult. You are the role model. You can’t always like what happens in life but getting ‘grumpy’ and then ‘violent’ is an issue you need to deal with, not me. Teachers constantly stress about being professionals and worry about their actions being misconstrued. So much teacher anxiety revolves around the questions ‘Have I remained professional?’, ‘How would this look if it was being filmed?’, ‘Am I going to get into trouble for this?’, and ‘Will I end up losing my job?’.