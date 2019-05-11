School is back for term two, and I spent a full day training in MAPA before the students came back today.
MAPA stands for Management of Actual and Potential Aggression. It is described a course with a “focus on prevention” which “teaches management and intervention techniques to help [teachers] cope with escalating behaviour in a professional and safe manner”.
Now, I am no expert. I certainly do not hold a long list of credentials that I can rattle off. What I do have, however, is expert knowledge on what it’s like to actually be on the front line of teaching every day. And yes, that is a war reference because after this training I can only describe the classroom as a battlefield.
To break it down, this training looks at diffusing quickly escalating situations and to resort to ‘disengagements’ and ‘holds’ to safely restrain a student if necessary. Basically, it trains us on the professional way to use physical force if necessary. But we have to use the politically correct terminology of ‘disengagements’ and ‘holds’. I am tired of not calling it what it is.
I will make it very clear that to engage in a hold is the absolute last resort where a teacher has exhausted all other options and the student is a serious danger to themselves and others. This was emphasised continuously throughout the course. In my personal teaching journey of eight years, I have thankfully never had to engage in a hold. I have evacuated a classroom and placed the school into lockdown, but I have never had to use physical force (hoping I never will either!).
Another part that consistently came up during training was that the hold had to be acceptable. The word “acceptable” was thrown around often. Put simply, acceptable enough that if a person walked by or you were being filmed, the force used could only be perceived as fair and necessary. I sat there fuming on the inside. It all comes down to being able to document and justify your decision making. Covering your own backside so justification can be given to parents and the Department so you don’t lose your job. Does anyone wonder how much this affects teachers? Always having to watch our backs, second guess ourselves, cop physical abuse ourselves from students but still be concerned about the very real prospect of losing our job?
Throughout the training, we looked at how to deal with strikes such as hitting and kicking and holds including strangling, biting and hair pulling. We are being trained in restraining students. Can’t say I learnt that one during my four-year degree at university. Can’t say I was prepared for this or ever agreed to it being a part of my career. But we all just sat there, writing notes, getting it done. So desensitised to the garbage we endure as teachers.
Top Comments
Seems pretty reasonable that the way you restrain a child should be appropriate- did the author want to be able to choke them a bit or boot then while they were at it? And until they actually have to use these techniques it seems a bit premature to have a complete melt down about them.
Anyone who has worked in a public facing job, like teaching or retail or transport, knows that at some point you will come across someone behaving violently. Calling the police is always the best option but teachers generally have the physical advantage over students, and duty of care for other students who are young and less able to protect themselves. Therefore it seems entirely reasonable to teach them to manage these situations. Would it be better to ignore the possibility of such a situation arising?
I doubt the teacher wanted to choke them or boot them.
I’ve worked in retail and never been trained like this.
I believe you already made the most vital point-others are able to call the police. Because it’s assault. Teachers are just expected to cop it. And even though we may not have to restrain students often, I’ve had my hair pulled, been kicked, shoved on many occasions. I guess that’s ok though because we are teachers?
As for having the physical advantage over students, you must not be small like me. Students often tower over me.
Always appreciate comments but not from those who have no idea or who have never taught. I won’t comment on your job if you leave mine alone :)
That's what I don't get - how is it not assault when someone hits a teacher? I am not pretending that teachers get things right 100% of the time (there are plenty of things that go on that I'm not a fan of to be honest) but this seems black and white to me - if a person is hit, kicked etc, then it is assault. I heard stories recently on a radio show where they were talking about a pregnant teacher being kicked in the stomach, and another teacher being punched in the face and there being no consequences. This is a chargeable offence!! Why is this not happening?? What has gone wrong in the system that this is apparently ok? I think it's not a bad thing for the teachers to be learning safe restraint (I would imagine that medical staff would probably receive similar training) but when an incident like this occurs there should still be very real consequences for the perpetrator of the violence (be they a student or a parent). There will always be incidents with mitigating circumstances, but a parent getting 'grumpy' is definitely not one of them - they should be charged and the teacher should certainly not be in fear of their job.
School bus drivers cannot restrain students even if they are fighting.One touch from a driver and its an automatic suspension,and as most school bus drivers are casual that means no pay,so if theres a fight on a bus other than yelling loudly theres nothing you can do,although on board cameras are some help