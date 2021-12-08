'I was at the teachers' strike yesterday. These are the stories you're not hearing.'

You don’t think this is a crisis? There are predictions that schools in New South Wales will run out of teachers in the next five years.

As a high school teacher in rural NSW, I can report that we are already running out.

That’s why, on Tuesday, I took part in the first 24-hour strike in a decade to demand that the government act on teacher shortages now. Our students deserve teachers in every classroom, teaching areas they are qualified and trained in.

We met in Bathurst for our rally, along with other teachers from an area that spans Young in the south to Dunedoo in the north. Teachers and principals from schools across the region, from Lithgow and Bathurst, Kandos and Blayney and beyond, united to speak out about the shortages that are making themselves felt now, in 2021.

Watch: A thank you to teachers, everywhere. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Read these stories from the rally. Then try telling me this is not a crisis.

One teacher told us that her school had no maths teachers, so a history teacher is currently teaching maths to fill in.

They advertised for a Head Teacher of Maths twice, no takers. To get by, the previous Head Teacher has come out of retirement. She said she’d “do it for the kids,” though in her life plan, her teaching days should be behind her. The school proposed advertising for a Head Teacher of Administration, a more flexible advertisement that might attract a wider pool of applicants. It wouldn’t solve the lack of maths teachers, but it would add a member of executive staff to the school. The Department knocked that on the head.

“You’ll find someone. Advertise again,” the school was told.

“Where will we find one?” the teacher wondered aloud.

Where? Among the vineyards? In a canola field? Where exactly does the department propose they will find a maths teacher if two adverts haven’t attracted one to that school?

Our students deserve better. They deserve a qualified maths teacher.





Then we heard from a principal from a small primary school nearby. With two weeks to go of the school year, her school does not have a Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) teacher for 2022. She talked about her options. She could reduce the music, art, or sport programs, and have those teachers cover the Year 1 and 2 class instead of offering music, art, and sport to kids.