'I quit teaching 9 years ago. I could never do what today's teachers are being asked to do.'

Last week as Victoria entered lockdown 5.0, my children, along with thousands of others across the country, re-entered remote learning.

In the past 18 months, we have spent over 100 days helping our kids to learn at home, instead of sending them to school.

And I for one, would like to thank the education staff.

As a parent of two primary school aged kids, and an ex-teacher myself, I have found the experience of remote learning incredibly difficult - even without all the other competing demands of working from home and the mental health challenges that the pandemic has served up along the way.

But as hard as it has been for parents and as much as we definitely deserve a huge pat on the back (and a top shelf bottle of wine or two for our efforts), it is the teachers and education staff, that I want to give the biggest shout out to.

While lockdowns are, to me at least, a necessary evil when it comes to getting on top of this pandemic (remote learning being one of the worst parts), this year it has become almost seamless.

Before the Victorian snap lockdown was even announced last Thursday, my two children came home with their remote learning kits and resources which had been compiled that day by their teachers because of the swirling media reports that schools would not be opening on the Friday.

When it was officially announced at around 5pm that night, my kids' ‘desks’ (aka, the dining room table) were already set up with their books, stationery and tasks ready to go for the following morning.

This didn’t happen by chance. It happened because of our teachers, principals and support staff, who are diligent and organised, preparing everything for our kids in advance.

It also happened because these professionals are extremely flexible, adaptable and hardworking.

