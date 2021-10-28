'To my daughter's teacher, thank you for not giving up on her when many others did.'

Dear Mrs C,

It sounds super cliche, but becoming a parent is the biggest gift I have ever been given.

Despite the constant influx of advice I heard over and over again about a baby being the biggest love of your life and that you would do literally anything for them, I never believed it.

How could a person that I knew nothing about really take a hold of me like that? It felt completely ridiculous.

But then I met her. And my world going forward was changed forever.

We spent every day together. We went to the park, picnicked with our mother’s group, and caught the ferry over the river to explore. My days were happy and content spent with her.

Daycare came and went in a blur once I went back to work. She grew up so quick and was the smartest little human I knew. I was so proud of how well she could read, write, and play.

She developed a very strong-willed character and could at times be selfish or not quite understand other’s emotions, but I knew that she was dealing with her own feelings and was trying to communicate. All we had to do was talk it through together and it would be okay.

I was certain that no one could ever love or understand her like I could.

And I was right.

Video via Mamamia.

Her first four years of primary school were nothing short of traumatic. For both her and me.

From the minute her shiny black shoes entered the school gates, she was an outcast. Firstly, thanks to the circle of mums whose daughters were all in the same class as her. Any parent or child who didn’t operate within this circle was brushed aside.