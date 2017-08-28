Taylor Swift Video Recap: It's thriller, it's the narrative, it's the vibe.

It’s… it’s happened.

Taylor Swift has dropped the video for Look What You Made Me Do and it’s the perviest thing that’s happened since Kim Kardashian released a whole book of selfies – featuring herself.

Gone are the days when a musician would just stand in front of a camera, miming the lyrics, and occasionally gyrating. Now film clips have a whole narrative, and a back story, and you almost need a PhD in pop culture to interpret them.

There are layers… and imagery… and long-held grudges… and secret messages… and all those other things you wrote about in your high school English essays.

Luckily for you, I’ve deep-dived into the world of Swiftism to find out exactly what Taylor’s trying to tell us with this subtle, multi-million dollar film clip/personal vendetta against Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry.

The video opens on a gravestone that reads "Here lies Taylor Swift's reputation" and then Swift literally rises from the dead and it's all very Thriller circa 1982. If Michael Jackson was a millennial white woman and Twitter existed back then.

Once Swift has successfully clawed her way out of her grave, she lies in a bath of jewels.

While this may look like your average, casual jewel bath - it might, just might, be a reference to Kim Kardashian's infamous Paris robbery. The lyrics are: "I don’t like your perfect crime/ How you laugh when you lie/ You said the gun was mine/Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you".