Taylor Swift just did the sweetest song dedication for Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour.

The perks of having a singer/songwriter as your girlfriend is that she can mash up her songs in any way she likes to tell your love story. That’s the reality NFL star Travis Kelce is living in after his girlfriend Taylor Swift dedicated a trio of songs to him live on the Eras Tour stage.

And we have video proof that he was bursting with love watching it.

ICYMI, Swift wrote a series of songs about Kelce on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department including ‘So High School’ and ‘The Alchemy’. She also has a large discography covering the topic of new and exciting love.

During the surprise songs section of her Amsterdam show—where she picks songs from throughout her discography to sing acoustically—Swift began a rendition of her debut album love song ‘Mary’s Song’.

The song tells the tale of a girl who falls in love with a close friend, a family friend, and their life together from first meeting to ‘rocking their babies’ on the front porch of the house they live in together. It’s a real tearjerker.