In the whirlwind of celebrity breakups that is 2024, even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't safe from rumours.

This week, images surfaced on Reddit of an alleged breakup contract between Swift and Kelce. The documents appeared to be headed with the words 'Full Scope Public Relations', which is the name of the PR firm that represents Kelce.

The alleged contract outlines that the couple is due to announce their break up at the end of September, a few days "post-break up" in order to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity." The 'contract' also includes examples of what the statement would say.

"Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time," the images read. Everybody remain calm. I know.

When these images first hit the international headlines, I think we all collectively thought the same thing — if this is true, it is an absolute PR nightmare.

Shortly after, Full Scope Public Relations released a statement denying the validity of the documents or any affiliation of the images with their firm, telling The Daily Mail that the photos were "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency."

But for all the hopeful Tayvis romantics in the world, there are just as many naysayers.

Crisis PR management expert Molly McPherson has her own take on the situation. She took to TikTok to reply to a user comment and express her opinion… that the 'breakup document' is indeed real.