Police uncovered a chilling terror plot for a Taylor Swift concert. The fans' response is everything.

It was supposed to be one of the most memorable nights of their lives. Thousands of Swifties had bedazzled their outfits, booked their flights and memorised the lyrics to every song Taylor Swift has ever released. They were the lucky ones, with a golden ticket to the star's sold out tour.

But what Vienna fans didn't know, was that a chilling terror plot was being planned behind the scenes.

A 19-year-old man has made a full confession in custody. Austrian authorities have stated that he hoped to "to kill as many people as possible."

Over 195,000 people were expected to attend over three days, and if authorities didn't catch on, the consequences of the shows going ahead would have been devastating.

As a result of the plot, Swift has cancelled her Vienna shows, something she rarely ever does, in order to keep fans safe.

What did police uncover in the Vienna Taylor Swift terror plot?

Austrian police uncovered a disturbing terror plot, allegedly masterminded by a 19-year-old Austrian suspect.

Officials say he began working on his attack plans in July, and just a few weeks ago uploaded to the internet an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State group militia.

The Sun reports that the attack planned to infiltrate the venue's steward staff and that the suspect was in possession of materials used to build bombs. The suspect reportedly stole the chemicals from his former workplace—a metal processing company in his hometown of Ternitz.