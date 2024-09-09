Taylor Swift's style has been all over the place. There's a very good reason why.

It's officially September, the Europe leg of the Eras Tour is over, and our pop culture queen, Taylor Swift, is back out in public.
In the four days since her first appearance at boyfriend Travis Kelce's 2025 NFL season, she's rolled out four amazing looks. But… they all had a different vibe.
Like most things Taylor Swift does, we believe there is a method in her madness. To understand, let's take a walk back through her recent outfits and decode.
Taylor Swift's recent looks.
All eyes were on Taylor Swift as she arrived at the Chiefs vs Ravens game on September 5, wearing a denim Versace bustier and red Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high boots.