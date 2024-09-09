Taylor Swift's style has been all over the place. There's a very good reason why.

The timing of Swift's appearances could not be better. While she certainly can't control when the NFL is on or when her friends host their wedding, her attendance at both, alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce is totally serendipitous.

It comes after a 'document' was leaked purporting to be from Kelce's PR firm, outlining a plan for their conscious detachment, AKA, a break up plan.

The documented stressed that the split was mutual and was designed to ensure that both Kelce and Swift got out of the relationship with the least tarnish to their respective reputations. Only thing was, the document was fake.

The PR firm in question, Full Scope PR, made a public statement denying making the documents or creating the plan in question. Yet, there were a lot of people within the industry, who remained skeptical because the document looked so real.

Swift and Kelce's recent outings, arm-in-arm, chatting, smiling and laughing, are most likely just a chronicling of their happy relationship. But those photos making the news also serves a second purpose, to get people off the scent and show (rather than tell) fans how happy the two are together.

And honestly, we want what they have.

Swift's outfits have another meaning.

If you have a look at Swift's recent outfits, they don't really seem to go together. We have an all-denim get up with thigh-high boots, a sexy mesh number and a floral floaty dress: not exactly the on-theme dressing the singer has been known for during different 'eras' of her music.