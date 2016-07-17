"Taylor Swift saved my life. Now, I'd like to say thank you."

Dear Taylor,

Welcome back to Australia. We’ve been waiting for you.

I’m glad you’re here with Tom, for rest and relaxation. You deserve it. Congratulations on being the highest earning celebrity in the world! I hope you’re celebrating right now.

I’m sorry that the media and the world have put you under such intense scrutiny lately. I know it comes with the territory and you’re brilliant at handling it but I still, wish people weren’t so quick to judge a situation they know little about.

I’m sorry that everyone focuses on ‘the long list of ex-lovers’. You deserve happiness and if that’s with Tom, then go for it. You don’t need anyone’s permission. Maybe, eventually the media and all the others who are comfortable to judge might learn to take it down a notch (:

What they should focus on is your kindness and generosity, the way drove to Brisbane to ease the pain of sick children, how you show up at people’s weddings to perform a song that the groom and his late mother danced to in a hospital room or the fact that you stopped at Delaney’s house on your way home for Christmas to give that beautiful girl one last happy Christmas and her family the memories of a festive season they’ll never forget.

But no one does, everyone instead tearing you down for daring to date. You are a successful, powerful woman who is deserving of happiness and no one can take that from you. But you already knew that.

Anyway, the point of my letter is this.

I’m Hannah and I’ve had a love story with you since I was about 7 or 8 (I’m turning 17 this year), thanks to a wise singing teacher who helped me learn Fearless so well I could probably sing that album hanging upside down with a mouthful of marbles.

Of course the hanging upside down part might be a little tricky as I have this condition called Cerebral Palsy which significantly impacts my gross and fine motor skills.

This means I use a wheelchair to get around and that life has had a few pretty tough obstacles for me to conquer.