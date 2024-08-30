In 2012, Taylor Swift had an 'epiphany'. It's sparked a new fan theory.

It's been a big 24 hours for Taylor Swift fans, who have had their tin foil hats out over a new theory.

Let us take a minute to explain.

In late August, rumours began flying that Taylor Swift would be swapping her globetrotting superstar persona after the Eras Tour ended, for that of a quiet literary novelist. It followed reports that she had trademarked the name of a novel she wrote when she was just 14.

As a talented lyricist, it was unsurprising to fans that Swift would want to turn her pen to something longer-form.

Plus, in 2012, she spoke openly about how she loved writing fiction. During her Red tour, Swift said that she had "nothing to do" before her music got picked up and signed.

"All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do," she said, likely referencing her family's move to Nashville so she could pursue music.

"I had this epiphany: I’m going to be a novelist and I’m going to write novels. That's going to be my career path."

Swift reportedly wrote the book when she was just 14. Image: Getty