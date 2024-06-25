celebrity

The 8 details you probably missed at Taylor's star-studded London concerts.

It's another day, and another Taylor Swift show taking the world by storm. Are you even surprised at this point?

Over the weekend Taylor Swift played a three-night Eras Tour stint at London's Wembley Stadium, and everyone who is anyone was there.

It was the intersection of all our hyperfixations: a fangirling British royal family, an on-stage debut for Travis Kelce, Matty Healy's ex-girlfriends showing an affinity and 'It' girl Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's celeb gang grooving up a storm.

Safe to say this is the kind of surreal celebs-do-iconic-things-in-one-place moment that we literally live for.

Whether it was Prince William losing his mind (and the ability to control his swinging hips) while singing 'Shake It Off' or Tom Cruise's questionable attendance while his family life goes up in flames, there's something for everyone. 

Here are all the moments you missed. 

1. It's not the first time Prince William has sung with Taylor Swift. 

A video of Prince William low-key losing his mind to Tay-Tay-mania has gone viral over the weekend, with the future King of England pictured 'dad dancing' to her hit tune 'Shake It Off'. 

Prince William was at the concert on the day of his 42nd birthday, taking his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the show. Notably his youngest Prince George was not in attendance, and neither was his wife, Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer. 

So, Prince William was on dad duty, and boy did he deliver. 

The future Prince managed to secure a meet-and-greet with his royal children, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, later retiring to a posh box to dance the night away. 

You've probably already seen this on social media, but what you don't know is that it's not the first time William has been warming up the vocal chords alongside Taylor Swift. 

Back in 2013, he got on stage alongside Swift and American rocker Jon Bon Jovi to sing a rendition of the latter's hit 'Livin' On A Prayer'. He did so for a Kensington Palace charity event, when Bon Jovi called William up on stage, referring to him as a 'karaoke kid'.

Prince William was hesitant at first, but Bon Jovi later told The Independent that Swift brought it all together. 

"She literally grabbed him by the arm and ran up on stage, and they both knew the words and sang along," he said. "I give her kudos and I'm grateful to this day because, you know, there's the future king of England with the biggest pop star in the world singing one of your songs. It's a great memory."

William has always been open about his love for music, opening up about this moment on Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk podcast. 

"I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing,'" he recalled.

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me …' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

It seems his Swiftie hypnosis extends to grooving away at the star's concert, and honestly nothing could give the future King better PR than this. 

2. Hard launch for Travis Kelce.

While it was just the British royal family in their own A-reserve box, Swift has her own 'royal box' on the go, otherwise known as the VIP tent. Naturally, Travis Kelce was there singing along with his frat boy dancing and swapping bracelets with his genial attitude. 

However, Kelce departed the box for a moment to star on stage during a transition in Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department section. 

It's the first time any of Swift's boyfriends have gone on stage at one of her concerts to perform (Taylor Lautner helped announce Speak Now but we’re not counting that). She also took this weekend as the opportunity to hard launch their relationship on Instagram, posting a selfie of them (AKA American Royalty) with the British royal family. 

She also posted a photo of them on stage together as the lead image in her wrap-up carousel of the weekend.
Consider this royal-box-regular officially launched. 

Boyfriends of gals who dated Matty Healy unite.

Fans would have been overjoyed to see Australian model Gabriella Brooks dancing in the VIP tent at Wembley, alongside her boyfriend, actor Liam Hemsworth.

However, there is a bit of a deeper meaning because both Brooks and Swift used to date the 1975 frontman and muse of the more vitriolic songs in The Tortured Poets Department, Matty Healy. 

28-year-old Brooks looked happy and relaxed as she danced with a friend to the show, while, at the back of the tent, it appeared like Liam Hemsworth and Travis Kelce were getting pally. 

Could it be that the built, light-haired, green flag-giving, over 6'3 men, who share very similar traits, were vibing with one another? Especially given that both of their significant others dated Healy? We will never know, but boy would we want to be a fly on the wall. 

3. VIP Fleabag reunion: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott.

Swift's songs are enough to make anyone sentimental, and that's how we felt when we saw that there was a MAJOR Fleabag reunion at the Wembley shows. 

Costars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott were spotted dancing to 'Love Story' inside the VIP tent. Given the pair played love interests in the show, fans went wild with the memes on social media. 

One shared, "The hot priest realised that he loved Fleabag more, left the church and now they are on a date at the Eras tour."

Safe to say that ‘it’s a love story’ in our minds.

4. A Kelce-Swift family affair.

If you were thinking there was more than one Travis Kelce in the box, that would be because his look-alike brother Jason Kelce (who played for an opposing NFL team until his retirement this year) was there with his wife Kylie Kelce. 

It was quite the family affair with many videos taken of Jason, who is known as a bit of a gentle giant, swapping bracelets with young concertgoers. 

It seems the Kelces and the Swifts (including Taylor's parents who were also in the box) are feeling tight-knit these days. 

5. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend with kids, alongside their comeback.

You may have also noticed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were seen in the VIP tent along with their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri. The family appeared a close unit, continuing their return to public life after both Ashton and Mila were cancelled earlier in the year for providing a character reference for convicted rapist Danny Masterson. 

You can read more on their return to the spotlight here

6. Tom Cruise greeted the kids at Tay Tay, but missed his own child's graduation.

Tom Cruise took the opportunity to do a meet-and-greet with many Swifties, appearing a jovial and doting celebrity, but the star was meanwhile missing his own daughter's major accomplishment. 

While Cruise was busy shaking it off, his daughter Suri was attending her prom and high school graduation in New York. 

It adds further fuel to the fire that their relationship is in complete tatters after her mother Katie Holmes' exit from the relationship (and Scientology) when she was young. There are reports that Suri has even dropped his last name, going by her mother's middle name, Suri Noelle. 

Read more on that here

7. Hugh Grant might be ageing, but he's still a London boy.

We know and love Hugh Grant for his roles in iconic British films such as Notting Hill and Bridget Jones, and it seems the Hollywood stalwart can't get enough of Swiftie's song 'London Boy'. 

The actor, 63, took to X to congratulate Swift on a stellar show. 

"Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."

Dear lord, he even gets the Swiftie references. Where is his certification as an official fangirl?

8. All the celebs at the Eras Tour at Wembley in London.

While there were many huge moments, it would be remiss of us not to celebrate every celeb who was seen belting heart-wrenching lyrics at the concert. We particularly loved seeing Bridgerton 'It-girl' Nicola Coughlan partying with her group (including Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness). 

If you've watched the countless fan videos of the VIP tent and all the sightings throughout the stadium, you would have seen the following celebrities in attendance: 

  • Andrea Swift

  • Scott Swift 

  • Travis Kelce

  • Jason Kelce

  • Kylie Kelce

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge

  • Andrew Scott

  • Gabriella Brooks (who also dated one of Swift's exes, Matty Healy)

  • Liam Hemsworth

  • Tom Cruise

  • Hugh Grant

  • Greta Gerwig

  • Jamie Dornan

  • Theo James

  • Ashton Kutcher

  • Mila Kunis 

  • Sophie Turner (who also dated one of Swift's exes, Joe Jonas)

  • Nicola Coughlan

  • Jonathan Van Ness

  • Cara Delevingne

  • Polly Delevigne

  • Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte 

  • Salma Hayek 

  • Paul McCartney

  • Jon Bon Jovi

  • Ellie Goulding (who also dated one of Swift's exes, Calvin Harris)

  • Director Christopher McQuarrie

  • Lesley Mann

Phew! That is quite the star-studded list. 

And that’s everything you missed at the Eras Tour.

Featured Image: Getty/Instagram @taylorswift

