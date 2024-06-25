The 8 details you probably missed at Taylor's star-studded London concerts.

It's another day, and another Taylor Swift show taking the world by storm. Are you even surprised at this point?

Over the weekend Taylor Swift played a three-night Eras Tour stint at London's Wembley Stadium, and everyone who is anyone was there.

It was the intersection of all our hyperfixations: a fangirling British royal family, an on-stage debut for Travis Kelce, Matty Healy's ex-girlfriends showing an affinity and 'It' girl Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's celeb gang grooving up a storm.

Safe to say this is the kind of surreal celebs-do-iconic-things-in-one-place moment that we literally live for.

Whether it was Prince William losing his mind (and the ability to control his swinging hips) while singing 'Shake It Off' or Tom Cruise's questionable attendance while his family life goes up in flames, there's something for everyone.

Here are all the moments you missed.

1. It's not the first time Prince William has sung with Taylor Swift.