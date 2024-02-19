When Taylor Swift turned 18, she was handed a life-altering birthday card.

At 17 years old, Taylor Swift landed what she thought would be the opportunity of a lifetime.

It was 2007, a few years before Kanye West would wrestle the microphone from Swift's hands at the VMAs. A year before she would be nominated as the Best New Artist at The Grammy Awards and still months away from playing sold-out concerts where she headlined across the United States.

Back then, she was still just a teenager balancing school with her aspiring music career when she landed the opening slot of country star Kenny Chesney's summer tour. At that point, it was the most significant opportunity of her life.

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues after video.



Video via Grammy Awards.

"This was going to change my career," she told TIME in 2023, having been aptly named the magazine's Person of the Year. "I was so excited."

But then one day she came home to find her mother, Andrea Swift, sobbing on the front steps of their house. Taylor was worried — she thought there had been a family tragedy.

Instead, it had to do with her gig on Chesney's tour. The beer company Corona had sponsored it. Being under the age of 21 meant Swift could no longer be part of the opener.