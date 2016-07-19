The real tragedy of the Taylor and Kanye saga has nothing to do with those leaked calls.

Today, my social media feeds are filled with Taylor Swift’s headstone.

Not her actual headstone, of course, but an image that symbolises a different kind of death. That of her opportunity to shape her own narrative around her career, accomplishments and message.

Finally some good news A photo posted by @420lolguy on Jul 17, 2016 at 11:10pm PDT

The events of this week have played out like a somewhat twisted sequel to Mean Girls, with the bright lights of LA and Hollywood subbing in for the halls of a high school. More glamorous, but just as brutal.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian posted a series of videos on her Snapchat story which showed her husband Kanye West discussing the lyrics to his song Famous with Taylor Swift. This story was quickly circulated across the globe as the ultimate “gotcha!” moment, shared to prove that Taylor had “consented” to a song she had publicly labelled as offensive and derogatory.

But the real damage done here has nothing to do with who was right or wrong, who knew about a song release or the ethics and legalities of releasing a covertly taped phone call to the world.

Watch Kim Kardashian’s controversial snapchat. Post continues after video…

Video by SnapChat/KimKardashian

The real tragedy here (and yes, I do feel comfortable labelling it that, seeing as how it continues to flood the internet in epic Greek-tragedy style proportions).

The saddest part of this entire saga is how Taylor Swift, one of the most successful, iconic and influential musicians of our time, has been reduced to a footnote in Kanye West’s story. And Calvin Harris’. And Tom Hiddleson’s.

Since the footage of her speaking with Kanye was released, Taylor has only responded once, placing the same note on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. At the end of her statement, which explains her real issue with the song was not her general inclusion, but the fact that she was called “that bitch”, lies the most poignant line of this entire entanglement. “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be part of, since 2009.” That one simple line in a sea of social media war posts is a stark reminder of how Taylor Swift has been inserted, against her will, into Kanye West’s public journey of fame, blame and redemption. She had not choice in the matter when, many years ago at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye stormed the stage and ripped the microphone from her hand.