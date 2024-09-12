All the easter eggs that led to Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement.

"What if I told you none of it was accidental?"

That's the iconic line from Taylor Swift's song 'Mastermind' where she admits to orchestrating… basically everything in her life. And it's become a popular phrase for fans to throw about whenever she's doing something Swiftian: dropping clues and hints, also known as easter eggs, in music videos, red carpet outfits and more.

But if we put on our detective goggles and look at the lead up to her endorsement of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, we'd notice a number of "Easter eggs" that led to the big moment, all culminating in her having the final say at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

If you're wondering why Taylor Swift remained "silent" for so long, or chose this moment to speak out, this is why. And fans saw it coming, thanks to what? The Easter eggs. To quote ABBA, the history book on the shelf is always repeating itself.

Let's get into it.

Taylor Swift's political history.

Aside from a 2016 post encouraging her followers to vote — but not declaring who she was voting for — Taylor Swift had never spoken publicly about politics. She shared some posts about the Women's March and the March for Our Lives in 2017 and 2018, respectively, but hadn't declared any political alignment.

Then, in 2018, she shared a post encouraging her followers to "research" local candidates and cast their votes in the mid-term election. She shared that she was voting for Tennessee's Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen (for Senate) and Jim Cooper (for the House of Representatives). Her lengthy Instagram caption focused on why she believed remonstrated Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn should not be elected.