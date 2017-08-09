Explainer: Why pop star Taylor Swift will be sitting in court this week.

There could be a very valid explanation for why singer Taylor Swift has been missing in action from Instagram for most of this year.

The 27-year-old singer is currently focused on a civil lawsuit between her and a Colorado radio host, which began in Denver this week.

KYGO-FM host David Mueller was fired from his job at the radio station after Swift alleged he touched her inappropriately at a 2013 meet-and-greet.

The pair were posing for a photo together, when the 55-year-old allegedly “lifted her skirt and groped her”.

The singer had Mueller removed from the concert immediately, and alerted his employer. He was fired two days later.

The radio host is now suing the star, her mother and his former employer, claiming he was “falsely accused”. He is seeking AU$3.8 million in damages.

Swift is counter-suing for assault and battery, and the two cases were merged for trial. During initial court hearings, she requested the photo evidence of the assault be sealed until the trial began, but it was leaked online in November 2016.

Taylor Swift — The ‘Sexual Assault’ Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016

Jury selection for the trial – which begins today and is expected to last two weeks – took place on Monday, with US District Judge William Martinez and lawyers for the two parties quizzing members of the jury pool to detect any bias.

Potential jurors were asked for example, if they were fans of Swift or regular listeners of KYGO-FM.